Operation Thor thwarts gangs as burglaries down by 43pc
A special operation targeting roaming crime gangs across the country has led to a 43pc drop in burglaries, according to gardaí.
In October of last year, the Winter Phase of Operation Thor was launched after a spike in burglary rates at residential homes and premises.
Throughout that month, a total of 1,427 burglaries were recorded in the State, averaging 46 break-ins every day.
A large majority of these were carried out by roaming burglary gangs targeting isolated rural areas.
Refocus
However, as a result of the special initiative, the number of offences has dropped by 43pc to 806 in March of this year.
Assistant Garda Commissioner John O'Driscoll, who implemented the Winter Phase, said that gardaí will now refocus Operation Thor for the coming summer months.
"We are particularly aware of the vulnerability of older people for whom a burglary can be a very traumatic experience and we are determined to identify and apprehend those who exploit their vulnerability.