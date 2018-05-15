Operation Thor thwarts gangs as burglaries down by 43pc

A special operation targeting roaming crime gangs across the country has led to a 43pc drop in burglaries, according to gardaí.

In October of last year, the Winter Phase of Operation Thor was launched after a spike in burglary rates at residential homes and premises.

Throughout that month, a total of 1,427 burglaries were recorded in the State, averaging 46 break-ins every day. A large majority of these were carried out by roaming burglary gangs targeting isolated rural areas.

Refocus However, as a result of the special initiative, the number of offences has dropped by 43pc to 806 in March of this year.