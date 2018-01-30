Offaly farmer savagely beaten by a gang still hasn't returned home
A farmer who was savagely beaten by a gang of men at his rural home has yet to return home but visits daily to run his Co Offaly drystock farm.
Bachelor Richie McKelvey was hospitalised in the attack and his sheepdog was also beaten by the intruders who hit him over the head with a bar, tied him up and left him in a shed at his remote farm at Brosna near Birr in early November.
Speaking ahead of a crime prevention meeting in Lanesborough on the Roscommon Longford border, Mr McKelvey’s sister Annette Meacle said “he is getting on with it now as best he can.” She said he brother was doing alright and “he goes back every day” to the farm.
Mrs Meacle was the special guest at the crime prevention meeting, where she said she “highlight what can happen” in rural Ireland. She believes criminals operating in rural Ireland are “much more ruthless” now than they once were.
Mrs Meacle believes communities and gardai didn’t evolve at the same speed as criminality in rural Ireland did.
“We just didn’t cop on to it in rural Ireland and the gangs actually outpaced everybody in terms of the kind of diligent work they put into committing crime,” Mrs McKelvey remarked.
Gardai are battling to curb a renewed blitz of rural burglaries conducted by Dublin-based crime gangs.
A notorious Limerick gang is believed to have been involved in the brutal aggravated burglary of the 54-year-old Offaly farmer.