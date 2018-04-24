New website to help people relocate stolen goods
A close friend who had his farm and business burgled within weeks of one another led one enterprising man to set up a free online database of stolen and recovered property.
Founder Ivan Sheridan, said when his friend fell victim to the burglaries he saw the difficulties he encountered trying to recover equipment and property items.
As a result www.theftfinders.ie was created just a few short weeks ago.
Ivan explained: “My friend had placed some distinguishing paint marks on some of his farm machinery and implements and some of these were recovered after he contacted gardai when he spotted them for sale online.
“He hadn’t been as diligent where his business is concerned and nothing taken in that break-in was ever recovered. I also saw again and again how gardai struggle to get caches of stolen property back to its rightful owner when they make big hauls.”
From the village of Kells in Kilkenny, the father of three and entrepreneur who “never backs away from a challenge,” worked as a carpenter for several years, followed by a time working in construction, owning a pub and tour operator, so he has seen at first hand security issues around businesses, homes and farms nationwide.
More than 2,000 thefts on farms are reported to the Gardai every year. Yet latest statistics show that the true incidence is far higher as, as much as 45pc of agricultural crimes go unreported. Nearly half of farms have experienced theft at some stage and only eight per cent of stolen assets are ever recovered.
“Many rural communities and farmers in particular have been hit by criminal gangs over and over again. I want to help farmers recover items quickly and also want to encourage them to note markings and serial numbers etc. That way, items can be better reported to the gardai and to insurance companies.