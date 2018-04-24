New website to help people relocate stolen goods

“Unfortunately one in four of us will be the victim of a theft or break-in over our lifetimes and seven out of every ten robberies, thefts or burglaries go unsolved and items are never recovered. "The site works the very same as Done Deal. You post a picture, if you have one, details of the goods, any distinguishing marks, serial numbers etc. It's totally free.

“The site includes farm machinery, animals, tools, and trailers, construction equipment, farm animals as well as other everyday items such as bikes, sports, jewellery, pets and musical equipment and more.

“If a member of the public spots something for sale which they suspect is stolen property and it matches the description of an item on our site, they can report it to the owner by simply pressing the ‘Report as Seen’ button. This notifies the owner of the exact location of their property in real time.

“This is an invaluable resource in the event of items being stolen. And if machinery or other stolen goods are later recovered, farmers will be able to prove to the Gardai they own them as they have a correct log.” The site, financed by Ivan from personal savings, also helps people who have experienced burglaries report their theft to a wider audience.

“It hopefully will help people unwittingly buying stolen goods they shouldn’t be. It will also hopefully prevent the resale of these goods. “I hope it will help gardai identify property and spur people to take a note of what they have in their garages, their sheds or in their homes so they can make a clear report to them and their insurance company if their home or property is struck by criminals.

Theftfinders.ie also includes an asset management section which allows members of the public to create their own database of property they own, listing serial numbers, distinguishing markings and photos. The site allows people to transfer their items from the asset management section to the stolen section, in the event of a theft. A fee of €1 per item applies to this section. Ivan said the reaction from Gardai, farming community and other businesses to the website has been very encouraging and positive. “We're hoping to work closely with the Gardai and list the €2.5m worth of stolen goods they have recovered and help get them back to their rightful owners."

The entrepreneur also aims, once the site is more established, to set-up a similar service in the UK and eventually to the wider EU. “Due to so much property stolen in Ireland ending up for sale in the UK, it is only natural that we would venture into there. Once we're established there, we hope to bring Theftfinders to all of Europe. The Kilkenny man said he was surprised that nothing like this was set-up before.

“A few Facebook sites help people find lost items but there didn’t seem to be anything extensively dedicated to lost and recovered equipment. But yes, I am surprised someone hasn't set up this before. “My own experience of watching a friend go through the trauma of two thefts was the nudge I needed to get it up and running.”



