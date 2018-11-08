A new Garda dispatch system - likened to the international taxi-sharing app Uber - will be rolled out around the country next year.

New 'Uber for gardaí' designed to end the postcode lottery for crime

It's hoped the new Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system will resolve boundary issues in rural areas, which currently can mean the nearest officers are not always dispatched.

CAD will allow a central control unit at larger divisional levels and replace the current control system that operates at district level.

The move is part of the modernisation and renewal programme within the force and is expected to be rolled out in the South East early in the New Year.

This new division will include Waterford, Wexford, Kilkenny/Carlow and Tipperary districts.

Under the new system, people will call either their local garda station or 999, with the calls being relayed to the division, with the most appropriate and quickest response unit dispatched, a senior source said.

As far back as 2007, the Garda Síochána Inspectorate found the current dispatch system should incorporate GPS facilities, a geo-directory and demand profiling software should be developed.

Gardaí have said the new system will be a key component in the overall control-room strategy, enabling operators to see where exactly individual officers and mobile units are deployed in an area.