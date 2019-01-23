A NEW TEXT alert scheme using truck drivers to help crackdown on crime in rural communities will be launched by gardai today.

New text alert scheme using truck drivers to help crackdown on rural crime launched

The initiative, which will be piloted in Limerick, will focus on preventing and tackling criminality in rural and isolated areas.

It will see truck drivers employed by a number of companies contact gardai in Bruff to report suspicious activity in the area.

Gardai will then investigate these reports and, if necessary, alert drivers to make them aware of the incident.

Truck drivers working for Dairy Gold, Tipperary Co-Op and Kerry Gold, will be involved in the pilot scheme which will be reviewed after six months in the hope of widening the programme.

Supt Brian Sugrue, of Bruff Garda Station, said that a priority of the initiative was preventing crime in more isolated areas of the garda district.

“The aim of this initiative is to enhance communications between An Garda Siochana and our local business who can assist us in preventing crime in our more rural and isolated locations.

“It asks that when safe to do so, truck drivers call us if they notice anything suspicious. Having spoken to the Irish Farmers Association in Limerick, this is a welcomed initiative to assist in preventing crime and enhancing the quality of life for our farming community who work and reside within the Bruff and Newcastle West Districts.”