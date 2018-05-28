Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 28 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

New analysis shows burglaries up in more than half the country

PhoneWatch Burglary Report
PhoneWatch Burglary Report
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

The burglary rate increased by more than the national average in no less than 18 counties, according to a new analysis conducted by PhoneWatch.

Ireland experienced a modest rise in the rate of burglaries in 2017 with a 3pc increase according to figures released by the CSO and An Garda Siochána.

While statistics released recently by the Gardaí indicate the rate may be continuing to decline in 2018, the Phonewatch analysis shows there are significant regional variations.

In total, there were 19,092 burglaries in Ireland last year.

The PhoneWatch Burglary Report shows burglaries fell in five counties, however the burglary rate increased by more than the national average in no less than 18 counties, with a worrying 8 counties showing increases in excess of 30pc.

The commuter belt was particularly badly hit, the highest increase in the country recorded in Westmeath (44pc), while there were also significant increases in Kildare, Wicklow and Meath.

Speaking about the figures PhoneWatch Managing Director, Eoin Dunne said “Burglary remains all too common in Ireland, however it is particularly concerning that so many counties have experienced significant increases in the last year. 

“After several years of welcome falls any increase in burglary is a concern, but it is vital that efforts are taken to address the blackspots.

Also Read

“With the summer hopefully around the corner there are specific risks that can be avoided. Burglary thankfully remains a largely opportunistic crime, so homeowners can make their homes considerably safer by taking simple precautions and steps to make their homes less vulnerable.

PhoneWatch research shows that almost 40pc of burglars enter through the back of the house. This can often be as windows and doors are left open in warmer weather.

Garden tools are also often used as implements to gain access to houses, while unlocked garages and sheds can prove easy targets.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Donald Trump (Niall Carson/PA)

US adds 15,000 visas for seasonal non-farm workers
Apprentice mechanic Neil Graham

Trainee mechanic who died in farm accident named
Tim Davies ridging the headland for carrot beds for Leo Dunne, Durrow on the land of Seamus Duggan, Durrow, Co. Laois on Sunday 6 May 2018. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Dairy sector drives average farm incomes higher in 2017
A street vendor in Taipei, Taiwan where urbanisation, rising incomes and concerns about health are driving a move towards more protein-rich alternatives to the staple food, rice. April 11, 2018. Thomson Reuters Foundation\\Rina Chandran

As Asians get rich and healthy, 'smart crops' replace rice on future menus
The disused Magcobar Quarry outside Silvermines. Pic: Fergal Shanahan.

Silvermines area deemed 'safe for farming' after investigation into...
 Stock photo

Stolen cattle found in neighbour's shed with new ear tags
IFA President Joe Healy, flanked by General Secretary Damian McDonald and IFA Deputy President Richard Kennedy, pictured addressing the 63rd Annual General Meeting of the Irish Farmers Association in Dublin.

IFA refuse to clarify details of president's €120k salary


Top Stories

A plume of continental air will continue to push in significant amounts of dry weather.

Grass growth surge: Warm humid weather to continue into weekend
17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Lot Number 196 Weight 46.5K Quantity 11 Type Lambs Price €142 Photo Brian Farrell

Anger over ridiculously low lamb weight limits being imposed by...

Farmers to be offered £50 a kill as badger cull is rolled out across most of...
Stock Image

Builders set for legal fight as farmers get vacant site reprieve
Delegates walk outside the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters in Geneva.

As WTO mulls restart of farm talks, US calls for a 'reset'

Why the omens look good for some rapid growth in late spring crops
Apprentice mechanic Neil Graham

Victim of farming accident laid to rest in Fermanagh