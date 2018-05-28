The burglary rate increased by more than the national average in no less than 18 counties, according to a new analysis conducted by PhoneWatch.

New analysis shows burglaries up in more than half the country

Ireland experienced a modest rise in the rate of burglaries in 2017 with a 3pc increase according to figures released by the CSO and An Garda Siochána.

While statistics released recently by the Gardaí indicate the rate may be continuing to decline in 2018, the Phonewatch analysis shows there are significant regional variations. In total, there were 19,092 burglaries in Ireland last year.

The PhoneWatch Burglary Report shows burglaries fell in five counties, however the burglary rate increased by more than the national average in no less than 18 counties, with a worrying 8 counties showing increases in excess of 30pc. The commuter belt was particularly badly hit, the highest increase in the country recorded in Westmeath (44pc), while there were also significant increases in Kildare, Wicklow and Meath.