Man in court after 'Husky' type dogs attack sheep

A man has appeared in court after his three dogs attacked sheep near Carrickfergus.

Chris Steele (41) of Mourneview Park in Carrick, pleaded guilty at Laganside Magistrates' Court on Tuesday of being the keeper of three Husky type dogs, that strayed onto a property in the Red Brae Road area and attacked the sheep.

He was ordered to pay a fine of £2,100 plus costs of £155.

Charges in the case related to an incident in February. Charges were also brought in relation to breaches of existing control conditions on the same date in relation to previous cases of straying.

The case was brought against Steele by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council following an investigation.

“Mid and East Antrim Borough Council gives a high priority to the investigation of any dog attack," a spokesman said.

"Complaints are investigated thoroughly and where necessary formal action is taken, such as prosecution for offences as in this case. We hope this serves as a warning to anyone who does not take appropriate care to prevent their dogs from attacking livestock or indeed other dogs or people.

“Council would ask that dog owners are responsible and ensure their dogs are under control at all times when in a public place.