Man attacked in his rural home with board studded with nails

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau at the house. Photo: Steve Humphreys

A man in his 60s who was attacked and robbed at his rural home with a bat and a board with nails hammered into it was due to undergo surgery on his serious injuries yesterday.

The incident happened outside Monasterevin in Co ­Kildare on Saturday evening.

Gardaí are appealing for ­witnesses in relation to the aggravated burglary that occurred at the isolated house in the Duneany area.

Two men entered the house and assaulted the owner.

He received serious injuries as a result of the assault and was first taken to Naas General Hospital to receive treatment.

But it is understood he was later due to be brought to a Dublin hospital for surgery. Gardaí say a number of items were taken from the house during the aggravated burglary.

They believe the suspects fled the scene in a car.

The Duneany area is quiet and remote, with houses and farms dotted along the road at intervals.

The targeted house is a red-brick bungalow just off the road linking Duneany with ­Monasterevin.

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau carried out a forensic examination of the scene yesterday in a bid to find evidence that could ­identify the gang behind the brutal attack.

Local Fine Gael councillor Kevin Duffy said the aggravated burglary was “very ­worrying”.

“This is a rural area with a strong community, similar to many rural areas all over the country,” he said.

“The news of the incident went out on the local Monasterevin text alert system, and I would appeal to anyone with any information to alert ­gardaí,” he added.

Gardaí made an appeal for information from members of the public.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Duneany and Kildangan areas of Monasterevin, Co. Kildare, (on Saturday) evening between 5pm and 9pm to contact them,” a Garda statement said.

“Gardaí are also appealing to the wider community of Monasterevin who may have noticed any unusual activity in the area to contact them.

“Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

Online Editors