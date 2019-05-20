GARDAI have arrested a Limerick man in connection with 16 bales of silage being slashed to pieces in the dead of night.

Man arrested over the slashing of bales on Limerick farm

Last October, half of 32 bales made on land in Ardroe, Pallasgreen, County Limerick, owned by Patsy O’Keeffe, were cut.

It is believed the perpetrator, armed with a knife or sharp implement, damaged the precious fodder under the cover of darkness.

Gardai picked up a male at his home address in east Limerick at around 7.30am on Saturday morning, May 11.

He was conveyed to Bruff Garda Station where he was questioned by investigating officers about the criminal damage to Patsy O’Keeffe’s property and a number of other related incidents.

The man, aged in his sixties, was released without charge by gardai on Saturday afternoon. A file is being prepared by gardai for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Last October, Limerick IFA chairman, Shay Galvin said he never heard of anything like this happening before and called it “wanton vandalism”.

“And especially after a year like this when there is a fodder crisis,” said Mr Galvin.