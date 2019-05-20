Man arrested over the slashing of bales on Limerick farm

Last year a farmer in Cork woke up this morning to find 110 bales slashed (see above) in a separate incident.
Last year a farmer in Cork woke up this morning to find 110 bales slashed (see above) in a separate incident.

Reporter

GARDAI have arrested a Limerick man in connection with 16 bales of silage being slashed to pieces in the dead of night.

Last October, half of 32 bales made on land in Ardroe, Pallasgreen, County Limerick, owned by Patsy O’Keeffe, were cut.

It is believed the perpetrator, armed with a knife or sharp implement, damaged the precious fodder under the cover of darkness.

Gardai picked up a male at his home address in east Limerick at around 7.30am on Saturday morning, May 11.

He was conveyed to Bruff Garda Station where he was questioned by investigating officers about the criminal damage to Patsy O’Keeffe’s property and a number of other related incidents.

The man, aged in his sixties, was released without charge by gardai on Saturday afternoon. A file is being prepared by gardai for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Last October, Limerick IFA chairman, Shay Galvin said he never heard of anything like this happening before and called it “wanton vandalism”.

“And especially after a year like this when there is a fodder crisis,” said Mr Galvin.

Also Read

Patsy O’Keeffe described it as a “despicable crime”.

“It is a chilling thing to see a field full of bales and half of them cut to shreds,” said Mr O’Keeffe.

“We consider ourselves a decent, hard-working family and we can’t understand why somebody would do this,” he continued.

Mr O’Keeffe, aged 60, lives in Kilteely but farms 10 acres in Pallasgreen that were left to him by his late mother.

He sold the silage crop from a five acre field to a neighbour.

“It was a fine crop - it was top quality silage. My neighbour sent down a lad to bring them back to his farm. The lad rang my neighbour straight away when he saw there was 16 - exactly half of the bales – cut and damaged. It was right through the plastic and netting. My neighbour rang me.

“It was shocking in the extreme, despicable carry on. It was pure blackguarding,” said Mr O’Keeffe.

Each silage bale is valued at around €40 so Mr O’Keeffe was at a significant financial loss.

The money was ear-marked towards his three sons’ college fees and accommodation.

Online Editors





More in News

Tipperary farmer Liam Minehan says the proposed Shannon pipeline will permanently disrupt and damage his holding. Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22

Anne Fitzgerald: 'Time to take stock as new battle lines are drawn for our MEPs'
Te Mana sheep are seen in a wool-shed at a farm near Lumsden, Northern Southland, New Zealand, January 31, 2017. The Omega Lamb Project/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Omega lambs and fitbit cows: New Zealand responds to alternative protein...
Stock photo

Trial hears dairy farmer among five men deceived into transferring...
Mark Goodman, Commercial Director ABP Food Group.

Interview: Mark Goodman on why we can't expect any Asian country to...
(stock photo)

Hunt accident horse riders loses High Court case against hunt and land...
ICSA's Edmond Phelan

Beef farmer Edmond Phelan officially puts name forward for ICSA top job
Benny Greene, Greene Agricultural Contractors mowing silage for Michael and Gerard Gowing, Kilminchy, Portlaoise with a yield of 15-18 tonne per acre. Picture: Alf Harvey.

It was good while it lasted: Sunny weather coming to an end says Met Eireann


Top Stories

Water gate: Some landowners feel the construction of a road scheme through their holding significantly damages the drainage of the retained land

What compensation are farmers entitled to for disturbance during the...
Stock image

Timber! How contracting is felling old ways
The holding comes to auction in an executor sale with a guide price of €12,000/ac

East Cork 80ac farm holding has mass appeal

Legal advice: Neighbouring farmers leaving our road in an awful state. Can I...
Caption to follow.

'Heavy soil farmers may have to work more land, but return on assets is high'
Hooked: Dominic Feely at his abattoir ‘Feely Meats’ near Daingean in Co Offaly. Photo: Steve Humphreys

'We'll never go back to the days of having three butchers in a town'
Pictured (l-r) are Cathal Swan, his wife Julie, their son Shane and David Hogan, Agri Manager at Drummonds Ltd.

Ewe can rely on this Royal contractor