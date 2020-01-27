Select time to preview
now
00:00 03:00  06:00  09:00  12:00 15:00  18:00  21:00  24:00

Man arrested in connection with several 'occult' attacks on sheep in England

Getty Images
Getty Images

Ben Mitchell

A man has been arrested in connection with a number of "occult" attacks on sheep in England.

Police have been investigating after a number of farm animals have been killed in the New Forest area since November, some with Satanic symbols painted on them.

A Hampshire Police spokesman said: "Officers investigating a number of sheep deaths in the New Forest have today arrested a man.

"A 41-year-old man from Winchester has been arrested on suspicion of six counts of criminal damage.

"They relate to the deaths of sheep in Wittensford Lane and Kewlake Lane, Cadnam, and Penn Road, Bramshaw.

"He remains in custody at this time."

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

PA Media


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in News

Eamon Corley addresses farmers in Holycross

Beef Plan leaders admit question marks over funds
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tanaiste Simon Coveney visit the Mart in Fermoy Co. Cork to to set out their agricultural policy. Local farmer Mary Twomey-Casey from Glanworth, Co. Cork meets the Taoiseach, Tanaiste, Minister for Agricullture Michael Creed and local candidate Pa O’Driscoll.Photo: Douglas O’Connor.

Fine Gael facing rural revolt at the ballot box

US agriculture secretary to EU: follow 'sound science' on food safety
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leads a bull around a pen as he visits Darnford Farm in Banchory near Aberdeen. Photo: Getty

'Ugandan beef will have an honored place on the tables of post-Brexit Britain'...
(Stock photo)

Mother has right of residence regardless of judgment against son who owns...

Elderly farmers must recognise their limitations - HSA
Mood music: Leo Varadkar and candidate Emer Currie join a ukulele class at Castleknock Community College, Dublin. PhOTO: GARETH CHANEY/COLLINS

FG to offer rural sites to families at cut prices


Top Stories

Photo: Brian Farrell

Store lamb finishers enjoy €20-25/head windfall
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Getty Images

Ian Marshall: High standards will be Ireland's saving grace in face of Brexit
Size matters: When choosing a second-hand tractor, it's important to consider if it can support the largest implement you plan to have

Don't be tempted by false economies when buying a second-hand tractor
Tullow Tank: This July 2017-born Limousin cross bullock. weighing 715 Kg sold sold for €1,980 at Tullow Mart. Photo: Roger Jones

Martin Coughlan: Strong mart prices means believing in factory prices
Pat McCormack

Farmers need two-year CAP transition - ICMSA
Farming could well become the preserve of our modern gentry

Richard Hackett: Are 'gentleman farmers' going to make a return as the...
Joys in the Hood: The restored Victorian Manor was once owned by Robin Hood actor Richard Greene

To the manor born for €3.4m - A sporting and agricultural estate...