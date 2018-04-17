Major investigation launched after 'despicable attack' by gang on vulnerable farmer (73)

A local pensioner is recovering having been assaulted and threatened by a gang at his home on Tuesday night.

The Wexford People reports that a major garda investigation is under way into the attack on the farmer who lives alone in Carroreigh, just off the old New Ross to Wexford road in which a sum of money was stolen.

The man was at home when a gang arrived at some time between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. The men demanded money from the man and got a small amount of cash before leaving the farmhouse, locking the door behind them so the occupant couldn't leave and taking his phone which was later recovered nearby. The elderly man had to leave through a rear window and he made his way to a neighbour's house on foot. Gardaí arrived at the scene shortly afterwards, taking the victim to Wexford General Hospital for treatment to his injuries, which were described as minor.

Superintendent John McDonald described the attack as despicable, saying the farmer was left badly shaken. "When he eventually got to his neighbour's house he was very traumatised. Thankfully there were no serious injuries. They had threatened to tie him up, but didn't once they got all the cash he had. He didn't have money stored in the house," Supt McDonald said.