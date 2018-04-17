Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 17 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Major investigation launched after 'despicable attack' by gang on vulnerable farmer (73)

Stock picture
Stock picture

David Looby

A local pensioner is recovering having been assaulted and threatened by a gang at his home on Tuesday night.

The Wexford People reports that a major garda investigation is under way into the attack on the farmer who lives alone in Carroreigh, just off the old New Ross to Wexford road in which a sum of money was stolen.

The man was at home when a gang arrived at some time between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. The men demanded money from the man and got a small amount of cash before leaving the farmhouse, locking the door behind them so the occupant couldn't leave and taking his phone which was later recovered nearby.

The elderly man had to leave through a rear window and he made his way to a neighbour's house on foot. Gardaí arrived at the scene shortly afterwards, taking the victim to Wexford General Hospital for treatment to his injuries, which were described as minor.

Superintendent John McDonald described the attack as despicable, saying the farmer was left badly shaken.

"When he eventually got to his neighbour's house he was very traumatised. Thankfully there were no serious injuries. They had threatened to tie him up, but didn't once they got all the cash he had. He didn't have money stored in the house," Supt McDonald said.

The man was assessed at Wexford General Hospital and released after examinations that night.

"As with anyone in a situation like this he was very traumatised. He stayed with his neighbours over night and they did a great job sheltering him and looking after him."

Also Read

Meanwhile the scene at the farmhouse was preserved and an extensive technical examination was carried out. Door to door enquiries took place on Wednesday and the elderly man was interviewed at length by gardaí.

"He is a resilient man who plans to return to his home. We are keeping an open mind in relation to the case. It is the third aggravated burglary we have had in my time. We've caught one, but we did not have enough to go on in the first incident. This was a despicable attack on a vulnerable person on his own in his own home private dwelling and we are appealing with people to help us solve this."

He said someone with prior knowledge of the location carried out the attack. Supt McDonald is appealing for anyone who saw a speeding car or a suspicious vehicle in the Caroriegh, Adamstown, Camross areas on the night and in the days and weeks leading up to last Tuesday night to contact gardaí in New Ross on 051 426030 or on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

He is also looking for anyone with CCTV living along the old Wexford road to contact gardaí.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Wexford People

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Use of quads and scramblers on the mountains was a worry for farmers

'Sheep can be frightened and run for miles': Cooley farmers concerned...
Stock picture

Carrick-on-Suir Mart closed for the 'foreseeable future' after fire
A truck carrying cattle heads south on national route 34 in Santiago del Estero province, Argentina, April 9, 2018. Picture taken April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Argentina's herd to decline by as much as 1 million head of cattle due to...
Stock Photo

UK Millennials so squeamish about handling raw meat it is to be sold in...
Illinois grain farmer Lucas Strom checks on his tractor inside his barn in unincorporated Kane County, Illinois, U.S., April 10, 2018. Strom had planned to purchase a grain storage bin, but changed his mind when the price increased after the announcement of steel tariffs by the Trump administration last month. Picture taken April 10, 2018. REUTERS/P.J. Huffstutter

Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits US farmers
The first shipment of fodder arriving in Buttevant County Cork for farmers. Pic:Mark Condren.

Farmers paying up to €40 a bale as 'alarming' number of animals starving...
Cattle in the sheds at Rory McEvoys farm near Mountmellick, Co Laois. Picture Credit:FRank Mc Grath 4/4/18

Long-suffering farmers are set to suffer a little longer from the wind and...


Top Stories

Analysis: Breakthrough deal has to benefit farmers to be seen as a real success

Dairygold says March milk price cut is 'regrettable but unavoidable'
Stock Image

Farmers fork out up to €60 per bale in north west

Kerry holds March milk price, as Dairygold announces a cut

What does the Chinese beef deal mean for Ireland?
People out enjoying the good weather at the Forty Foot, Sandycove, Dublin in August 2017. Pic: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Met Eireann forecaster: I wouldn’t go as far as calling a heatwave... but...
Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Chinese market puts a €100m slice of Irish beef on the menu