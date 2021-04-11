Farming

Limerick councillor highlights 'worrying development' as gunshots are fired to ward off trespassers

The issue of trespassing, especially lamping at night, under the cover of darkness with dogs, has been an ongoing problem around the Kilmallock area, said local councillor PJ Carey.

He says fencing and livestock has been disturbed, which is a problem, but some of the land owners believe that lamping is largely an excuse for more opportunistic criminal activity to ascertain the location of machinery etc.

