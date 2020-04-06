Leader of prolific ATM theft gang evades arrest after robbery

Gardai investigate the robbery of ATM machines at Ulster Bank and the AIB on Clanbrassil street in Dundalk. Cars were set on fire at the gates of the Dundalk Garda station to hinder Garda response. Photo: Arthur Carron.

The leader of a prolific ATM theft gang narrowly escaped arrest over the weekend after his mob carried out another brazen robbery.

However, the mob escaped empty-handed after using a digger to rip two cash machines from separate banks on the Main Street in Dundalk, Co Louth, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Two cars were also set on fire at the entrances to the nearby Garda station in a bid to hamper gardaí's response.

However, Garda vehicles were already patrolling the town at the time and rushed to the scene.

Three men, aged 24, 29 and 57, were arrested by the PSNI following a pursuit by gardaí and involving the Air Support Unit.

Gardaí believe that at least six men were directly involved in the raid, which was carried out by a cross-Border crime gang.

The mob, based in Co Armagh and Co Louth, is suspected of carrying out more than six raids in the Republic alone in the past year.

Suspect

It is suspected that the gang's leader, a criminal aged in his early 30s, was "hands on" in Saturday morning's raid but managed to evade arrest.

He is a prime target for gardaí and is also suspected of involvement in a murder which cannot be disclosed for legal reasons.

A Volkswagen Amarok SUV and a 141 Mercedes left the scene with the two ATMs in a trailer after the raid at 3.20am.

During a pursuit, two Garda vehicles were damaged but no injuries were reported.

A short time later, the trailer and two ATMs were recovered intact near Forkhill in Co Armagh.

The three men were arrested a short time later at a house in Crossmaglen. The 57-year-old was later released without charge.

The ATM theft gang has also been investigated for similar raids in Dunleer, during one of which they fled empty-handed after being disturbed by gardaí, as well as another in a Border county last August.

The mob is also the chief suspect for a similar raid on two bank machines in Kells, Co Meath, last April.

Irish Independent