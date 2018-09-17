A new system which stamps homeowners' Eircodes on to their possessions has resulted in a dramatic drop in burglaries and thefts in areas where it has been piloted by gardaí.

A new system which stamps homeowners' Eircodes on to their possessions has resulted in a dramatic drop in burglaries and thefts in areas where it has been piloted by gardaí.

Landcruiser gang have network operating on both sides of the Border

Now officers are planning to extend the scheme, while the PSNI is also looking at introducing it in Northern Ireland.

The two police forces are working together to combat a cross-Border gang believed to be responsible for a spate of thefts of Toyota Landcruisers since the start of the year.

Officers say some of the organisers are based in south Armagh but the criminal gang has a network operating on both sides of the Border, to carry out the thefts and dispose of the stolen goods.

Gardaí in Co Meath are investigating the theft of 15 Land Cruisers in their division since June, while others have been stolen in the Border counties in both jurisdictions.

The gang have been focusing on Land Cruisers in particular, because of a huge demand for parts on the black market.

The vehicles are being stolen and then stored in garages and sheds to establish if tracker devices have been fitted to them.

The thieves wait for several days and then send off the vehicles to be broken down for parts. The gang usually disposes of the parts in the North if the vehicles have been stolen here, and vice versa, according to officers.