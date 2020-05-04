Kildare and Meath farmers most at risk of quad thefts

Farmers in Kildare and Meath are most at risk of having quads stolen, according to new Garda data.

There has been a surge in quad thefts in the past year with the vehicles now said to top farm thieves shopping lists.

According to figures obtained by the Farming Independent, some 119 quads were stolen in 2019. Kildare and Meath saw the highest number of thefts at 24 and 22 respectively.

Interestingly, the data also shows that quads stolen from inside sheds or outhouses accounted for 35pc of all thefts compared to yards (18pc) and farmland (8pc).

Quads are now hugely prized by farm burglaries due to there high resale value with many of them being shipped out of the country for sale or breaking.

"Quad bikes have been the number one item on the shopping list for criminals who enter farmyards for the last number of years," says Barry Carey, the IFA's Crime Prevention Officer recently told the Farming Independent.

While most of the stolen quads are shipped abroad, some criminals do attempt to resell them in Ireland.

"If they can doctor them up enough, they'll put them back onto the market here under a different guise," says Carey. "You will get people who say 'that quad is a great bargain', but if it's such a great bargain there might be something wrong with it," he warns.

To prevent these thefts, Gardai advise farmers to restrict access to there yard by install gates fixed to a sturdy concrete or metal posts and keep them locked.

Property marking is also an effective deterrent, according to Gardai who also advises that farmers should take pictures of their machinery.

Gardai also warns against buying machinery or goods from strangers or using cash warning those in possession of stolen goods may be liable to prosecution.

