Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 8 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'It would have taken some effort' - Shock at electric fence theft in County Limerick

Gardai would like to make landowners aware of this type of theft. Stock photo.
Gardai would like to make landowners aware of this type of theft. Stock photo.

Reporter

GARDAI are investigating the theft of of electric fencing in County Limerick.

Sergeant Ber Leetch, crime prevention officer, said on Friday, May 25 a land owner in the Bruff area discovered that two strands of specialised electric wire fencing had been taken from around a field.

Sgt Leetch said cows and horses were in the paddock.

"This fencing was actually in use at the time of the theft and it would have taken some effort to remove and roll up the wire for transport," said Sgt Leetch.

“Gardai would like to make landowners aware of this type of theft in order that they might patrol their property more frequently," she continued.

Anybody who may have seen men acting like they were "working" on an electric fence and didn't think any more about it is asked to contact Bruff garda station on 061 382940.

“Also, if anybody is offered this type of property for sale please contact your local garda station," said Sgt Leetch.

Also Read

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored. Stock image.

'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...

Farmers to be offered £50 a kill as badger cull is rolled out across most of...


Top Stories

Plan ahead to cut your silage costs

10 steps to cheaper silage - Rising diesel prices mean higher silage bills, but...
Dairy cows in lush pasture with blue ocean in background

Fine weather has boosted dairy herd submission rates to 80pc plus

Local farmer loses out as late bidder drives farm to €720k above guide price

Judge's wife takes case over alleged trespass on farmland
An employee works on chopped oak trunks at the Margaritelli Fontaines sawmill in Burgundy, France, April 10, 2018. Picture taken April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

China's love affair with oak a mixed blessing for France
Pearse Lyons

How a smartphone could take the hard work out of fencing
2/6/2018 Carrigallen Mart Lot Number 557 Weight 430K DOB 20/9/17 Breed Sex Bull Price €1170 Photo Brian Farrell

Fall-off in numbers driving a price rally at cattle marts