'It would have taken some effort' - Shock at electric fence theft in County Limerick

FarmIreland.ie

GARDAI are investigating the theft of of electric fencing in County Limerick.

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/news/rural-crime/it-would-have-taken-some-effort-shock-at-electric-fence-theft-in-county-limerick-36989610.html

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/article36989588.ece/11521/AUTOCROP/h342/cattleatfence.jpg