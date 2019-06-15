Investigation underway after 100 sheep stolen in Meath

Stock picture
Stock picture
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Kells gardai are investigating the theft of more than 100 sheep from land at Ross, Mountnugent, Oldcastle.

The theft is understood to have occurred sometime between 10am on Monday, June 10 and 10am on Thursday, June 13.

Gardai are appealing to the public for information or if they saw any suspicious activity during those times.

It comes as farmers on the ground in border counties say little is being done to protect farmers against this type of crime. IFA Monaghan chairman Frank Brady recently told the Farming Independent the region is one of the worst affected by livestock theft.

"People are being ripped off and not getting any protection from the gardaí or police. Lip service is being passed on to this.

Intimidation

"Over 100 cattle have been stolen along the Border since Christmas and it's on both sides of the Border.

"The height of it is in Monaghan and Armagh and there seems to be a ring behind it. Some farmers feel intimidated and are not even reporting thefts.

"The last cattle stolen we could figure out where they went to but there was no follow up."

Mr Brady, who held a public meeting in recent weeks about the problem, said there seems to be no consequences deterring people from cattle rustling.

"I get up in the morning and go to work and they get up and steal something.

"If they are caught, they get a rap on the knuckles, then they go and steal something again," he said.

