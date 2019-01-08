A farmer has claimed he is "patrolling" roads close to his home with a double-barrelled shotgun, threatening to shoot dogs accompanying hillwalkers.

A farmer has claimed he is "patrolling" roads close to his home with a double-barrelled shotgun, threatening to shoot dogs accompanying hillwalkers.

I'll shoot any dogs that come onto my land - even those on leads, says farmer

North Sligo farmer Andy 'The Bull' McSharry said he will shoot dead any dogs found with or without a lead on his land.

In an interview with the 'North West Today Show' on Ocean FM, Mr McSharry, from Gleniff, said he was patrolling the roads around his home with a double-barrel shotgun, warning dog owners what he would do if their animals were found on his land.

Mr McSharry said this was on foot of two recent sheep kills in the area, something he had not experienced before.

The Gleniff Horseshoe is popular with walkers and features Diarmuid and Grainne's cave, which is located above the cliffs of Annacuna.

In 2004, Mr McSharry served three weeks in prison rather than pay a €300 fine after being convicted of issuing threats to hillwalkers on his land.

He had disputed the rights of hillwalkers to use his land, posting many signs up around his home stating this. The issue was resolved in 2009.

Yesterday, Mr McSharry told the radio show he has noticed people walking with dogs without leashes on the road for the last year and a half.