Police in Wales has released rarely seen footage of a horrific attack by a pack of dogs on sheep in Wales.

GRAPHIC FOOTAGE WARNING: Sheep attack caught on camera as dog owner walks away

The shocking footage shows three distinctive dogs attacking a sheep this week near Llandudno in West Wales.

Police have said the sheep were distinctive with bright different colour harnesses. Police believe the owner of the dogs can also be seen in the video leaving the scene.

Dog attacks on sheep are also becoming a more frequent occurrence in Ireland. Stronger action is required to address the dreadful problem of marauding dog attacks on sheep flocks, according to IFA National Sheep Chairman John Lynskey.