GRAPHIC FOOTAGE WARNING: Sheep attack caught on camera as dog owner walks away

Police in Wales has released rarely seen footage of a horrific attack by a pack of dogs on sheep in Wales.

The shocking footage shows three distinctive dogs attacking a sheep this week near Llandudno in West Wales.

Police have said the sheep were distinctive with bright different colour harnesses.

Police believe the owner of the dogs can also be seen in the video leaving the scene.

Dog attacks on sheep are also becoming a more frequent occurrence in Ireland.

Stronger action is required to address the dreadful problem of marauding dog attacks on sheep flocks, according to IFA National Sheep Chairman John Lynskey.

He said with the darker evenings and nights this time of year, dog attacks increase and recent cases have been reported in Wexford, Kildare, Offaly, Galway, Dublin and Roscommon.

Some of these attacks are vicious with defenceless sheep flocks savaged by marauding dogs inflicting terrible suffering and pain and in many cases death on the sheep.

John Lynskey said dog owners need to take a much more active and responsible approach towards ownership and towards ensuring that their pets are under control at all times.

He warned, “Owners can be held responsible for any losses involved in dog attacks, with serious financial and legal consequences. Farmers have a right to protect their sheep flock and can shoot a dog worrying, or about to worry their flock.”

The IFA sheep farmer leader said that 85pc of dogs are now microchipped, according to the Department of Agriculture.

He said a single database must be introduced with controls on change of ownership so as all owners are held accountable.

“To make microchipping effective Minister Creed must pull together a single database and proper controls on ownership.”

John Lynskey also encouraged all dog owners, including farmers, to make sure to get their dogs microchipped.

John Lynskey called on Minister Creed and the Department of Agriculture to launch a major publicity campaign on responsible ownership.

He said a major TV, radio and social media campaign is required to get the message across to the 800,000 people with dogs in Ireland.

Statistics collated by IFA indicate that the problem of dog attacks on sheep may be in the order of 300 to 400 attacks per annum, with 3,000 to 4,000 sheep injured and killed. Data on dog attacks gathered by the IFA show an average of 11 sheep killed or injured per attack.

