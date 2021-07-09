Gardai warn of criminals using illegal hunting to scope out rural properties

A Garda memo says property damage and threats against landowners are all taking place during the illicit hunting of hares

Illegal hunting can be used as a front by criminals to check property, equipment, and security according to a joint garda and department memo on wildlife crime.

The memo also says property damage and threats against landowners are all taking place during the illicit hunting of hares.

It said badger baiting and dog fighting can be associated with known criminals and attracted in “overseas criminals” who wanted to bet on the fights.

The memo said unlawful hunting with firearms at night was a problem throughout Ireland usually targeting wild deer populations.

And it said that there had been numerous instances of horses or cattle being accidentally shot, with bullets on occasion hitting houses and farm buildings.

The details are contained in a joint protocol signed between gardaí and the National Parks and Wildlife Service to tackle wildlife crime, and which has been released under access to environmental information regulations.

It said wildlife crime was the fourth largest criminal activity in the world according to the European Parliament, behind only drug trafficking, counterfeiting, and human trafficking.

The memo identified four key areas of wildlife crime in Ireland including illegal hare hunting, badger baiting, unlawful hunting at night with firearms, and trade of endangered species.

It said illegal hare hunting using lurcher type dogs was a widespread problem around the country.

The memo said: “Rural communities feel that unlawful hunting is often a front for individuals to check property, equipment and security, with a view to returning and committing further crime through theft.”

Badger baiting

It said badger baiting was also common across Ireland.

“The practice of digging up badgers and setting dogs on them is a serious concern,” said the memo. “Badgers may also be unlawfully snared or trapped and removed for organised baiting off site.”

Unlawful hunting of animals with “powerful lamps” was also flagged and had already been the subject of investigations by gardaí and the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

The memo said: “In the majority of cases, such unlawful hunting targets the wild deer population on a commercial basis with some operators selling large numbers of animals to game dealers.”

It said this had occasionally resulted in stray bullets hitting livestock or “dwellings and adjected outbuildings”.

The international trafficking of endangered species – both alive and dead – was linked to organised crime gangs, according to the protocol.

As part of the new arrangement, gardaí will assign an inspector in each garda division to act as a wildlife crime liaison officer.

In turn, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) will assign sixteen district conservation officers to liaise with the new garda wildlife inspector.

Intelligence and information will be shared between the two organisations to prevent wildlife crime and prosecute offences.

At senior level, the garda chief superintendent in the force’s Garda Crime Legal Unit will meet at least twice a year with the head of the Wildlife Licensing Unit in NPWS to discuss operations and how the new protocol is working.

Training and guidance will also be available as part of the agreement with garda trainees offered briefings on wildlife crime during their time in Templemore.

Staff from the NPWS will also make themselves available to provide in-service training to gardaí on an ongoing basis for tackling wildlife crime.