Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 4 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Gardai warn farmers to be vigilant after theft of jeep, wallet, and phone from Limerick farms

Tractor drawing bales in the sunshine. Stock image.
Tractor drawing bales in the sunshine. Stock image.

Gardai have advised farmers in particular to be vigilant of their personal property after two farmers were robbed in separated incidents in Co Limerick.

Ber Leetch, Crime Prevention Officer attached to Henry Street garda station, said two recent incidents highlighted the need for the farming community to be aware of their security as they worked long hours during the summer season.

“Gardai received a report from a farmer in the Hospital area who was loading round bales onto a truck when he saw a car with two males pull up by his tractor and one male jumped out."

"This male climbed into the cab of the tractor, jumped back out and into the car which was driven off with speed.”

"The farmer tried to stop them, but it all happened in seconds; The farmer discovered that his wallet and phone had been taken."

Sergeant Leetch said the second incident involved the theft of a jeep.

“A farmer in Kilmallock reported to Gardai that when he returned to his home from milking his cows he discovered that his jeep was missing.

He quickly realised that a thief had entered his house through the unlocked back door and taken the keys of his jeep and driven off in it."

Also Read

"It is very important to keep your property with you at all times or leave it in a safe and secure place," Sgt Leetch said.

"Also, lock up your home even if you believe that you will only be gone from it for a very short time," she added.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored. Stock image.

'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...

Farmers to be offered £50 a kill as badger cull is rolled out across most of...


Top Stories

Photo: Brian Farrell

Factories turn up the heat on lamb prices
As it stands, hedge-cutting and gorse burning are prohibited between March 1 and August 31.

'Rural road safety demands passage of new hedgecutting rules': Divisive...
The continuing drought is causing pressure for farmers

Cattle prices slump as farmers offload stock
Edward Cahill pictured during a day's shearing outside Dunlavin last week. He was working alongside his uncle John Corrigan and local contractor Joey Walsh. At only 14 years of age, Edward is hopefully among the next generation who will take up the busines

Fears sheep will die in heat due to 'severe' shortage of shearers
FBD’s Fiona Muldoon

FBD shares slide as uncertainty over probe into CEO continues
The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.

Dairy holding laid out in one 75ac field sells immediately after being withdrawn...
The Health and Safety Authority are currently investigating the incident.

'A lovely, jolly gent who will be sadly missed' - Community in shock as man...