Gardaí unsure over how to deal with farm trespass by illegal hunting gangs

Denis Drennan says Gardaí need to have a meaningful response procedure and the trespass and threats must have consequences for these gangs or "there’s really no point in them coming out".

Denis Drennan says Gardaí need to have a meaningful response procedure and the trespass and threats must have consequences for these gangs or "there’s really no point in them coming out".

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Farm trespass by illegal hunting gangs is now an “endemic problem” in parts of the country, with Gardaí unsure of how to deal with the problem, farmer representative body ICMSA has said.

Speaking after a meeting with the Department of Justice, An Garda Siochana, and the National Parks and Wildlife, the Deputy President of ICMSA, Denis Drennan, said he has heard from several farmers -who had been in this situation – and who said that they had the impression that the Guards arriving to the scene of a trespass or standoff did not themselves seem to know what to do beyond asking these gangs to move on.

