Gardai treating major fire at Limerick farm as 'malicious'

Gardai are treating a hay barn fire in Cappamore, Co Limerick on Saturday night as “malicious”.

The barn, a lean-to and 70 round bales of hay located at Turagh, Cappamore – on the edge of the village – were destroyed.

It is an outside farm belonging to popular Cappamore dairy farmer and Limerick IFA rural development officer, Roger Keogh.

Roger had recently bought the hay which cost around €3,000. With the fodder shortage ongoing it is crucial to his operation. The gutted barn and lean-to cost over €40,000.

Limerick Fire and Rescue Service received the call at 10.49pm on Saturday night. One water tender and two water tankers quickly responded from Cappamore and the city. They fought the blaze until after 2am. Gardai from the Bruff district were also called.

A garda spokesperson said: “It appears that it was deliberately set on fire. Gardai remained at the scene overnight to preserve the scene until forensic examiners came from Henry Street at around 7.30am on Sunday morning. It is being looked at as if it was a malicious act.”

The first thing that every farmer in east Limerick will worry about is if it is connected to the spate of hay barn fires in 2015.

The armed regional response unit were deployed by then chief superintendent, David Sheahan to allay fears amongst the agricultural community.