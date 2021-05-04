Gardai seize sheep flocks in Donegal amid rustling fears

A number of farmers have reported sheep missing in a number of areas across Donegal in recent weeks. Picture: Donegal Gardai

Gardai in Co Donegal are clamping down on alleged sheep-rustlers after seizing two flocks of what they believe are stolen sheep.

In the first operation, Gardai seized 28 sheep (13 ewes and 15 lambs) in the Ramelton area,in a joint operation with the Department of Agriculture Special Investigation Unit.

In a second joint operation, 25 sheep were recovered in the Milford area.

A spokesperson said: “Investigations are ongoing to ascertain ownership and traceability of the livestock.

“Gardaí at Milford appeal to all farmers if they have information on irregularities or traceability in livestock to contact them on 074 9153060.”

“If you have any information regarding irregularities and/or traceability within livestock flocks/herds please contact your local Garda Station or call the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.”

A number of farmers across Donegal have reported sheep missing in recent weeks.

In March a farmer in the Dunlewey area reported that 40 of his 60-strong flock were missing.

No arrests have yet been made, although a number of people have been interviewed by Gardaí.