Saturday 20 January 2018

Gardai seeking information after attack on 90-year-old man in farmhouse burglary

Gardai anxious to speak with any person with dashcams installed in their cars

Ciaran Moran

Gardai are seeking information after a 90-year-old man was attacked during a burglary of his farmhouse in a rural area of Cork.

Gardai at Gurranabraher are seeking the public assistance in their investigation of the burglary on Sunday 14 January 2018, sometime between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on that morning.

The burglary occurred in the townland of Ballyvaloon, Grenagh, Co. Cork, approximately 10km from Blarney and less than 3 km from Grenagh Village.

One person is known to have entered the house and confronted the elderly man before making off with a sum of money.

This person is male, believed to be 5’10” to 5’11” in height, wearing black/dark clothes and footwear.

Gardai are anxious to hear from any person who may have travelled to or from the N20, Cork Mallow Road, on the secondary route through Ballyvaloon, to or from the village of Grenagh between the hours of 9.30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Gardai are particularly anxious to speak with any person who may have dashcams installed in their cars.

Gardai have said any assistance that can be given in the investigation of this burglary in the home of this elderly gentleman is greatly appreciated.

Online Editors

