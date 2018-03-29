Gardai issue warning as potentially harmful animal sedatives stolen in raid

Gardaí in Thurles have issued a warning to the public in relation to a batch of medicines which were stolen during the course of a burglary.

Gardaí in Thurles have issued a warning to the public in relation to a batch of medicines which were stolen during the course of a burglary.

The burglary took place in the Thurles area on the Saturday March 24.

A number of animal sedatives were stolen during the raid. Investigating Gardaí are warning that these sedatives are harmful if used for human consumption.