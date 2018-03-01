Gardai investigating suspicious fires on separate Tipperary farms

Two separate incidents on farms outside Nenagh saw vehicles burnt out in the late hours of Sunday night/early Monday morning.

Gardai are treating the incidents as suspicious and are appealing for witnesses. In one incident two cars were burnt out on a farm in Carrigatoher, while a van and farm equipment was burnt on a farm at Crimlin, Moneygall.

The incident near Moneygall is believe to have happened between midnight and 3am, while the Carrigatoher is understood to have happened some time after 3am.