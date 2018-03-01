Gardai investigating suspicious fires on separate Tipperary farms
Gardai in Tipperary have confirmed that they are investigating two separate incidents on North Tipperary farms where vehicles were burnt out.
Two separate incidents on farms outside Nenagh saw vehicles burnt out in the late hours of Sunday night/early Monday morning.
Gardai are treating the incidents as suspicious and are appealing for witnesses. In one incident two cars were burnt out on a farm in Carrigatoher, while a van and farm equipment was burnt on a farm at Crimlin, Moneygall.
The incident near Moneygall is believe to have happened between midnight and 3am, while the Carrigatoher is understood to have happened some time after 3am.
An enquiry is ongoing and Gardai are waiting on a forensic report from both incidents. They are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any incidents to contact Nenagh Garda Station.