Gardaí investigating spate of suspicious barn fires within 2km radius

Gardai suspect all incidents have been deliberate and are examining if they are linked.

Gardaí are investigating whether four suspicious barn fires which have occurred over a six week period are connected.

All of the separate fires are within a two kilometre radius in the north Kilkenny town of Callan.

The first occurred on October 31 when a farm shed near Callan went up in smoke shortly before 9pm

A second blaze happened last Friday night just after 7pm, another earlier this week and a fourth occurred last Wednesday night in the Bauntha area of Callan - again just after 9pm.

The three other incidents occurred at Goatsbridge, Mallardstown and The New Line

All the barns were destroyed or badly damaged in the incidents. All stock including hay, straw and silage were destroyed and in one incident quad bikes and motorbikes were lost.

Gardai suspect all incidents have been deliberate and are examining if they are linked. No arrests have as yet been made but a spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing.

Local fire services attended all four fires along with gardai from Callan and Thomastown.

Local Fine Gael councillor Joe Lyons said: “There is something weird going on that people can’t get their heads around. The community is really angry about this, everyone is really upset about this and it’s such a worrying time especially with it coming up to Christmas. Four fires in six weeks is way too much.”

Cllr Lyons appealed to anyone who knows anything to come forward to the gardai.

“Farmers are so vulnerable at the moment. It’s so difficult for farmers to keep an eye on all land and stock 24 hours seven days a week. Farmers has to sleep as they work so hard but people are now being extra vigilant and on edge.

“There is a real sense of fear around the area. People are asking where is this going to stop? The farmers do their days work and they don’t want to have to deal with something like this. It’s the loss of business and it’s such a worrying time for them.

“The aftermath (of these fires) was a total mess. Very little was able to be saved. All were burnt to a cinder. In one case a family dwelling was nearly impacted. Neighbours have been very good but it’s impossible to get your head around this. Please the community is appealing to everyone to come forward to gardai if they see anything suspicious.”

A garda spokesperson said: “Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area should contact Callan Garda Station on 056-7706630.