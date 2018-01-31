Gardai investigate theft of bales as fodder crisis deepens

Gardai have confirmed they are investigating the theft of bales in Galway - one of the counties most acutely effected by this winters continuing fodder crisis.

Up to 30 hay bales are understood to have been stolen from a farm at Esker, Athenry between January 25 and 27.

A study by State agency Teagasc found 90pc of farmers in the north-west are facing serious fodder shortages this winter. Farmers generally had 35pc less feed than they needed for their herds. Prices for fodder have also surged in some cases as farmers in the north-west reported being charged up to €50 or double the usual price for a round bale of silage.

The weather has also added to pressures on farmers with parts of the country under water, Met Eireann forecaster Pat Clarke said rainfall in recent weeks hit three times the normal level in the worst impacted areas. Hardest hit were north Munster, parts of the midlands and east Connacht suffered the worst.