Gardai investigate theft of bales as fodder crisis deepens

The weather has also added to pressures on farmers with parts of the country under. water(Photo By: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)
Ciaran Moran

Gardai have confirmed they are investigating the theft of bales in Galway - one of the counties most acutely effected by this winters continuing fodder crisis.

Up to 30 hay bales are understood to have been stolen from a farm at Esker, Athenry between January 25 and 27.

A study by State agency Teagasc found 90pc of farmers in the north-west are facing serious fodder shortages this winter. Farmers generally had 35pc less feed than they needed for their herds.

Prices for fodder have also surged in some cases as farmers in the north-west reported being charged up to €50 or double the usual price for a round bale of silage.

The weather has also added to pressures on farmers with parts of the country under water, Met Eireann forecaster Pat Clarke said rainfall in recent weeks hit three times the normal level in the worst impacted areas.

Hardest hit were north Munster, parts of the midlands and east Connacht suffered the worst.

Rainfall levels recorded at Gurteen were 316pc ahead of the normal readings for the time of year, with 68mm over the past week.

Farmers have warned they must not be caught up in red tape as they avail of the new transport subsidy for fodder-stricken areas in the west and north-west.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed confirmed monies would be made available to offset the long-distance haulage of hay, straw or silage over 100km from areas with plentiful supplies to "specific localised pockets" hard-hit by bad weather.

However, Mr Creed said he was keen not to interfere with the "active local fodder market" in the western counties.

"But there are specific localised pockets where there is a real problem," he said as he launched a climate change report for the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society, adding application forms for the subsidy will be available from the department later this week.

The transport payment will range from €8 for standard hay or straw bale to €12 for silage or haylage for feeding.


Online Editors

