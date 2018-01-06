Gardai investigate mystery of lamb that 'vanished' from field

Gardai are attempting to determine what happened to a lamb, after only a line of wool and some entrails were found in a field.

Gardai are attempting to determine what happened to a lamb, after only a line of wool and some entrails were found in a field.

The Wicklow people reports that on St Stephen's Day, a farmer living near Roundwood contacted the gardai to report that a lamb belonging to him had been killed.

However, all that remained of the lamb was some wool and entrails found at the scene, making it extremely difficult to establish whether the animal died as a result of natural causes or whether it was attacked, possibly by dogs. The lamb disappeared some time between Christmas Eve and St Stephen's Day.