Gardai investigate mystery of lamb that 'vanished' from field

Stock picture
Stock picture
FarmIreland Team

Gardai are attempting to determine what happened to a lamb, after only a line of wool and some entrails were found in a field.

The Wicklow people reports that on St Stephen's Day, a farmer living near Roundwood contacted the gardai to report that a lamb belonging to him had been killed.

However, all that remained of the lamb was some wool and entrails found at the scene, making it extremely difficult to establish whether the animal died as a result of natural causes or whether it was attacked, possibly by dogs.

The lamb disappeared some time between Christmas Eve and St Stephen's Day.

Gardaí are looking for assistance from any members of the public who can help with their inquiries or who may have witnessed any suspect activity during the Christmas period.

A garda spokesperson said: "Currently we don't know the cause of death. The lamb could have died of natural causes and its carcass was then eaten by wild animals, or something more disturbing could have occurred, like a dog attack. At the moment how it died remains a mystery."

Wicklow People

