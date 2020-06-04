Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Gardaí investigate brothers over alleged efforts to poison horses

(stock photo) Expand

Close

(stock photo)

(stock photo)

Niall Carson/PA Wire

(stock photo)

Ken Foy

Gardaí carried out a major search operation against two middle-aged brothers who are suspected of being behind attempts to poison horses and contaminate milk supply as part of a bitter campaign of intimidation, the Irish Independent can reveal.

The Garda operation targeting the brothers happened yesterday in Co Longford, but no arrests were made.

Senior sources said last night the bizarre incidents are part of an "escalating campaign of harassment and intimidation" against entirely innocent landowners who have been allegedly victims of criminal damage, arson and other criminal acts.