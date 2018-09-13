Gardai 'baffled' as 15 Landcruisers are stolen from rural farms

The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) has asked farmers to be vigilant in Meath after the theft of the 15th Landcruiser in three months has left gardai 'baffled.

The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) has asked farmers to be vigilant in Meath after the theft of the 15th Landcruiser in three months has left gardai 'baffled.

Some farmers in the county are reportedly padlocking their gates after 15 such vehicles were taken in robberies since June 1st.

Most of the robberies were at farm houses when car keys were accessed during break-ins to houses within an eight mile radius in north-west Meath.

After a lull in thefts, three more Landcruisers were targeted across the county in the last few weeks.

The latest, which took place on Tuesday night from a farm at Coolronan, Ballivor has left the owners and gardai 'baffled', according to Meath Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Dean Kerins.

"The theft of the 09 LH registered Silver Toyota Land Cruiser was taken at about 10.45pm on Tuesday night.

"However, there doesn't appear to be any signs of an attempted break-in and the owner still had the only set of car keys when he discovered the theft," said Sgt Kerins.

"The owners didn't hear a thing so we are looking into the possibility that it was either hot-wired or loaded onto a truck to be driven away."