Gardai arrest drug driver after failed escape across farmland

The driver of the car failed to crash through a farm gate

GARDAI on mobile patrol in Mitchelstown didn't expect to be on swim patrol as well.

They arrested a man, who tried to flee from police, in a river.

One local quipped, "He must have thought he was escaping from Alcatraz".

The car, pictured, with three males on board failed to stop for gardaí carrying out a patrol in Mitchelstown on Wednesday.

A garda spokesperson said they drove across farmland and tried to crash through a farm gate but failed in their attempt.

"The driver then took to the fields and entered a river in an effort to escape, all the time being pursued on foot by gardaí.

"He was assisted from the water and arrested for driving under the influence of drugs. Cannabis was found in the car and the driver later tested positive for cocaine," said the spokesperson.

A search of his home also turned up a quantity of cannabis and cocaine.

"The car had no tax, insurance or NCT, was seized and will now be disposed of. A file is being prepared in relation to driving under the influence, dangerous driving and other road traffic offences, possession of controlled substances and non-essential travel in contravention of the Covid-19 legislation currently in place," said the garda spokesperson.

They continued: "Thankfully this incident was brought to a successful conclusion before anybody was hurt. On this occasion, the offenders were observed by gardaí but we always depend on your support. If you see any suspicious activity call 112/999 or your local station immediately."

Online Editors