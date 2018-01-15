Farm Ireland
Gardai appeal for information after theft of a tractor and grain trailer

Eoghan MacConnell

Gardai are appealing for information following the theft of a tractor and grain trailer in Co Laois last weekend.

The 12LS registered red Massey Ferguson 6480 was stolen from a farm at The Rock, Mountmellick. A red Broughan grain trailer with a rollover cover was also taken from the farm.

Gardai are appealing for sightings of the tractor and trailer early on Saturday morning or late on Friday night. Anyone who noticed the tractor or the trailer or has information is asked to contact their local garda station.

Online Editors

