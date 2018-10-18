Gardaí are investigating rural crime more than 20km from their bases despite garda stations being much closer, a leading farmers' organisation has warned.

'Gardaí sent 22km to crime as local station bypassed' - Rural Garda boundaries are 'helping criminals to get away'

Complexities over Garda divisional boundaries mean the nearest officers are not always dispatched, said IFA deputy president Richard Kennedy.

Mr Kennedy told the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Justice and Equality there had been several recent incidents where confusion over boundaries had seen suspected criminals get away scot-free.

"Over the last year, several serious incidents have occurred on farms. Many farmers and rural dwellers live in real fear for their safety, which is compounded by geographic and service isolation," he said.

"Theft of valuables from rural homes and of livestock and machinery from farms is also a major concern."

He said incidents had occurred within a short distance of a garda station, maybe as low as one kilometre. But due to Garda boundary rules, the investigation had been passed to a station 22km away.

"As a result, the culprits and persons of interest were not apprehended. The gardaí tell us they can't do anything about it. It is very frustrating," Mr Kennedy said.

IFA crime prevention officer Barry Carey highlighted an incident where one side of the system was investigating an incident heavily with air support and armed units and the local garda station didn't know anything about it.