Gardaí investigating crime gang targeting Toyota Landcruisers

A criminal gang may be targeting farms in the north west of Meath for Toyota Landcruisers and jeeps, after a spate of car thefts in the area in recent months.

Gardai are investigating a link between the theft of up to 10 vehicles after car keys were taken during break-ins at houses within an eight mile radius in rural Meath.

Most of the break-ins were at farm houses and the thieves seem to be targeting Landcruisers parked outside.

The vehicle owners hit were from the areas from Nobber, Kilmainhamwood, Drumconrath and Lobinstown.

However after a lull of a few weeks, another landcruiser was taken in Meath on Wednesday afternoon, this time at Garlow Cross, on the Dublin side of Navan.

In this case, the vehicle, which was a 07, was taken at 3pm while the farmer was harvesting in a field.

As investigations continue, Meath Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Dean Kerins is again urging anyone who may have noticed suspicious behaviour or unusual activity, in the area to report it to their nearest garda station.

He also advised anyone who has bought a new landcruiser or jeep in recent years to consider installing a tracking system.