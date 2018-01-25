Farm Ireland
Gardaí describe attack on 91-year-old at a rural farmhouse as 'heinous and reprehensible'

Gardai are keen to view any CCTV or car dashcam footage

Bill Browne

Gardai have described an attack on a 91-year-old man at a rural farmhouse in Grenagh in Cork as a particularly "heinous and reprehensible" crime.

Gardaí have issued an appeal to the public to help trace the burglar. The incident took place between 9.30am and 11am on Sunday, January 14, in the townland of Ballyvaloon, approximately 10km from Blarney and 3km from Grenagh village. 

It is understood that a lone male broke into the house through a rear window and assaulted the sole occupant, a 91-year-old man, before making off with a sum of cash. 

The attacker is believed to be a heavy-set male, around 5'10" to 5'11 in height and wearing dark coloured clothing and footwear.

The Corkman reports that the shocked victim sustained what Gurranabraher-based Garda Inspector Gary McPolin described as 'minor' head injuries that required hospital treatment. 

Inspector McPolin asked that anyone who may have noticed any suspicious behaviour in the vicinity around the time of the incident to contact Gardai.

"This type of crime is heinous and reprehensible in the eyes of any normal, decent human being," said Inspector McPolin. 

He said that gardai were keen to view any CCTV or car dashcam footage that may have been shot in the area on the morning in question. 

"Ballyvaloon is a quiet, rural area and it is likely there would not have been a lot of traffic in the vicinity at that time on a Sunday morning so people living locally may have seen something that could help our investigation," said Inspector McPolin. 

He said gardai would also be anxious to speak to anyone who may have been travelling in the area around Ballyvaloon, the Waterfall loop or in either direction along the N20 Cork-Mallow Road around the time of the incident and who may have noticed any suspicious activity. 

"This was a horrible thing to happen to an elderly man in his own home. Any information, no matter how trivial people might think it may be, could be the key to helping us find out who perpetrated this terrible crime," said Inspector McPolin. 

Anyone with information that may be of assistance to Gardai in their ongoing investigation is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.


Corkman

FarmIreland.ie




