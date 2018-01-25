Gardaí describe attack on 91-year-old at a rural farmhouse as 'heinous and reprehensible'

Gardai have described an attack on a 91-year-old man at a rural farmhouse in Grenagh in Cork as a particularly "heinous and reprehensible" crime.

Gardaí have issued an appeal to the public to help trace the burglar. The incident took place between 9.30am and 11am on Sunday, January 14, in the townland of Ballyvaloon, approximately 10km from Blarney and 3km from Grenagh village.

It is understood that a lone male broke into the house through a rear window and assaulted the sole occupant, a 91-year-old man, before making off with a sum of cash. The attacker is believed to be a heavy-set male, around 5'10" to 5'11 in height and wearing dark coloured clothing and footwear.

The Corkman reports that the shocked victim sustained what Gurranabraher-based Garda Inspector Gary McPolin described as 'minor' head injuries that required hospital treatment. Inspector McPolin asked that anyone who may have noticed any suspicious behaviour in the vicinity around the time of the incident to contact Gardai.