Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 18 December 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Garda chief has promised new national unit to target farmland trespassers - IFA

IFA crime prevention officer met with Garda Commissioner

Commitment: Garda Commissioner Drew Harris was said by the Irish Farmers’ Association to have pledged the new unit to combat trespassing. Picture: Colin O'Riordan
Commitment: Garda Commissioner Drew Harris was said by the Irish Farmers’ Association to have pledged the new unit to combat trespassing. Picture: Colin O'Riordan
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

A special patrol unit is being set up by An Garda Síochána nationally to deal with trespassers who illegally hunt on farm land, said the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA).

The organisation's crime prevention officer Barry Carey said it was given the commitment by the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in a recent meeting where the issue of illegally hunting lands was discussed.

It comes as landowners across the country - particularly in north Dublin and north Kerry - noticed an increase in people on their lands hunting hares and killing sheep since last year.

The rural populations affected, who often live in isolated areas, also worry that these same individuals are casing their homes and farms.

At a recent meeting on the issue in Kerry, one incident was highlighted where a man reportedly saw 16 individuals with dogs hunting in a field.

A further case of a man in his late 70s not being able to sleep at night due to the worry of intruders was also highlighted. The same man had some of his sheep killed by dogs brought to his land.

In September, a Dublin farmer suffered a violent attack when he confronted a number of men who were trespassing on his land.

Father-of-three Pat Walsh (47), from Lispopple, Swords, suffered four cracked ribs, a dislocated shoulder and needed stitches to his face after he was kicked repeatedly on the ground.

Also Read

It followed another incident in which a farmer in St Margaret's, who found men illegally dumping on his land, went to ring the gardaí but was hit by the men's van.

Recently, a farmer told senior gardaí at a meeting on rural crime that if they don't take appropriate measures then someone will take the law into their own hands, referencing the Padraig Nally-John 'Frog' Ward case in 2004.

Speaking recently on the issue, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said that he had no immediate plans to change the law regarding trespass on farmland. Mr Flanagan said that the general legal position in respect to trespass is that it is a civil wrong and, for the most part, can be addressed by means of a civil remedy through the courts.

He said he acknowledged the interest of various farm and rural organisations, particularly the IFA, on this issue.

However, he said there are already significant legislative provisions and penalties relating to trespass.

Fianna Fáil's spokesperson on justice, Jim O'Callaghan, said the minister's comments did not take into account the reality of what is happening on farmland.

"Farmers find that when people trespass on their land, they have no remedy in the criminal law," he said. "When they contact members of An Garda Síochána, they are told that officers can only intervene if there is a threat to commit a criminal offence or if criminal damage has been done.

"The type of remedy that farmers want is to be able to tell people trespassing on their land to leave and that there will be consequences if they do not do so."

Irish Independent

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Stock picture

Special Garda patrol unit is being set to deal with illegal hunting on...
A man cools cattle on a beached boat in the Amazon river, in the city of Manaus, Brazil, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Europeans impeding EU-Mercosur trade deal -Brazil farm minister
Images may be of eviction in Roscommon *DO NOT USE YET

Gardaí investigate dissident links to pre-dawn attack at property...
Donald Trump (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Farm groups press US officials to push for more EU access
Stock photo

Judge orders farmer to appear for alleged contempt

Proceed with caution when handing over title deeds, auctioneer advises...
Dartmouth Fatstock Show. Picture: Facebook

Women banned from attending award ceremony as it's deemed a 'men-...


Top Stories

Department of Agriculture data shows that suckler cow numbers have fallen by 118,000 head in the five years from 2012 to 2017

Thousands of farmers exiting suckler sector
Approximately 40-50pc of the seed for two of the most common potatoes eaten in Ireland, Roosters and Kerrs Pink, comes from the UK.

Brexit threatens Irish potato crop for next year
Demand for meat in China has quadrupled over the last 30 years. Stock image

Consumer trust and green brand key to growing exports to Asia - new report
Luggala Roundstone, Co Wicklow: €28m

State will only buy 5,000ac Luggala Estate if price falls 'within a certain...
Potatoes.

Potato yields back over 30pc after weather hits planting and growth
Stock picture

Concern over numerous incidences of Canadian-produced liqueurs being...
A new calf shed.

Creed expects TAMS budget to be fully spent despite massive underspend