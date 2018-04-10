Garda alert after attempted robbery of a jeep from a farmyard
Gardai in Meath have issued an alert after individuals acting suspicously attempted to take a jeep from a farmyard in the county.
Gardai have said they have received reports of a grey VW Golf with a KE registration acting suspiciously this morning in the Grangegeeth area of Slane.
Gardaí are investigating a report that the occupants attempted to take a jeep from a farmyard in the area.
There are a number of males in this car, which was last seen heading in the Collon direction.
Anyone with information are being asked to contact Gardaí on 999 or 112.
Gardai have warned that vehicles, trailers and horseboxes are all easy targets for criminals, especially if they are left unsecured or in isolated locations.
The importance of securing and parking vehicles as close to your premises as possible, ideally out of sight, cannot be overemphasised.