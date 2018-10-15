Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 15 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Four quizzed as Garda and PSNI target cross-Border Land Cruiser thieves

The Toyota Land Cruiser
The Toyota Land Cruiser
(Stock image)
Tom Brady

Tom Brady

A stolen Toyota Land Cruiser and parts of many similar vehicles have been recovered in a joint operation involving the Garda and the PSNI along the Border.

The seizure, in a yard at Mayobridge, Co Down, was part of a four-day operation against a cross-Border gang responsible for the theft of up to 20 Land Cruisers so far this year.

A large amount of other property stolen in the Republic was also seized, along with 50,000 illegal cigarettes and a large quantity of vodka.

Four men, aged between 37 and 59 years, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of handling property believed to have been stolen here.

After questioning, they were released by the PSNI on police bail, pending further inquiries.

The police on both sides of the Border are now trying to trace the owners of the vehicle parts as chassis identification numbers have been erased from many of them.

The operation began with the search of the yard at Mayobridge in the Newry area last week.

It was carried out with the help of the cross-Border Joint Action Force, which also includes Revenue officials from both sides as well as immigration and drugs officers.

Also Read

Gardaí say some of the organisers of the Land Cruiser thefts are based in south Co Armagh but the criminal gang has a network operating in both jurisdictions to carry out the thefts and dispose of the stolen goods.

Officers in Meath are investigating the theft of 15 Land Cruisers in their division alone since June while others have been taken from the Border counties.

The gang has been focusing on Land Cruisers, in particular, because of a huge demand for parts on the black market.

The vehicles are being stolen and then stored in garages and sheds to establish if tracker devices have been fitted.

The thieves wait for several days and then dispatch the vehicles to be broken down for parts.

In several robberies, the gang has broken the lock on the door of a house or cut a hole in a window to steal car keys.

The Irish Farmers' Association has backed up gardaí in their recent appeals to farmers and rural dwellers to be more careful where they leave their keys, to lock up the vehicles every night and close all farm and house gates while also using CCTV as a further deterrent.

Farmers have also been asked to report any suspicious movements around garages or sheds that might be used to store the stolen vehicles.

Detectives in Newry have asked anybody with information about stolen vehicles or parts to contact them.

Irish Independent

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

A number of safeguards have been put in place to ensure the system cannot be abused under the new Fair Deal overhaul

Fair Deal legislation for farm families due within weeks

Kerry announces its September milk price
ICSA beef price protest in Ballyhaunis Co Mayo. Image: ICSA

ICSA protest outside Dawn Meats Ballyhaunis over beef prices
Irish EU Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Mary Browne

CAP budget in 'line of fire' as reform proposals enter 'crunch time'
Stock Picture

16 bales of silage slashed to pieces in 'despicable crime'
Study: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe reviews the final figures for Budget 2019 in his office in the Department of Finance. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Analysis: Access to low-cost lending remains the biggest budgetary priority...
(Stock picture)

Fearful of swine fever, France plans fence on Belgian border