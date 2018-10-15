Four quizzed as Garda and PSNI target cross-Border car thieves

A stolen Toyota Land Cruiser and parts of many similar vehicles have been recovered in a joint operation involving the Garda and the PSNI along the Border.

The seizure, in a yard at Mayobridge, Co Down, was part of a four-day operation against a cross-Border gang responsible for the theft of up to 20 Land Cruisers so far this year.

A large amount of other property stolen in the Republic was also seized, along with 50,000 illegal cigarettes and a large quantity of vodka.

Four men, aged between 37 and 59 years, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of handling property believed to have been stolen here.

After questioning, they were released by the PSNI on police bail, pending further inquiries.

The police on both sides of the Border are now trying to trace the owners of the vehicle parts as chassis identification numbers have been erased from many of them.

The operation began with the search of the yard at Mayobridge in the Newry area last week.

It was carried out with the help of the cross-Border Joint Action Force, which also includes Revenue officials from both sides as well as immigration and drugs officers.