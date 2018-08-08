Farm Ireland
Forty sheep stolen from field in Co Down

File: Police
FarmIreland Team

Police have issued an appeal for information after forty sheep were stolen from a field in Rathfriland, Co Down.

A total of 21 ewes, one ram and 18 lambs were taken from the field on the Bannfield Road sometime between June 24 to 27.

"If you have any information regarding the theft of the sheep, or their whereabouts, please call 101 quoting reference 521 of 6/8/18," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Online Editors

