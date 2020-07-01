Five arrests as gardaí probe how horsemeat entered food chain

Five men are being questioned by gardaí following a major investigation into the use of horsemeat, not fit for human consumption, in the food industry.

The investigation, which began in 2017, uncovered evidence indicating at least 2,000 bogus horse passport documents were drawn up to help sell horses for slaughter and the meat then sent for export onto markets in Europe.

After initial inquiries by the special investigation unit in the Department of Agriculture, gardaí began investigating the activities of an organised gang involved in deception and fraud, including the tampering of identification passports and microchips of horses sent for slaughter in this country. In an operation, codenamed Lanyard, officers from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) were backed up by officials from the Department of Agriculture and Food and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

It culminated in the arrests yesterday of five men in the north midlands and particularly around the Athlone area of Co Westmeath.

Aged between 35 and 55 years, they were detained on suspicion of participating in a criminal organisation.

They were being detained last night at Carrick-on-Shannon, Longford and Roscommon garda stations under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, so can be held without charge for up to seven days. The arrests followed seven searches a year ago at farms, houses and commercial premises in counties Roscommon, Leitrim, Sligo, Westmeath and Kilkenny as part of an evidence gathering operation.

The investigation stemmed from the customs seizure in 2017 of a batch of microchips which arrived from China.

The codes were subsequently matched to horse passport numbers for animals that had been slaughtered in eastern Europe and elsewhere up to 10 years before.

Members of the Agriculture special investigation unit checked back through international records to trace the horses. Gardaí established that an organised crime gang had been implanting microchips into worthless horses and then producing them for slaughter, with fake passport documentation.

Irish Independent