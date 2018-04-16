Farming family reunited with pet dog taken in back of stolen jeep

A farming family, who was left devastated after their beloved sheepdog was in the back of a jeep when it was robbed last week, have been reunited with their precious pet.

A farming family, who was left devastated after their beloved sheepdog was in the back of a jeep when it was robbed last week, have been reunited with their precious pet.

'Patch' the pedigree collie was in the back of a blue land cruiser taken from a farm in Rathmolyon, Co. Meath last Thursday, as the owner Declan Regan left the vehicle momentarily to check on one of his lambs.

"My father got out for two minutes to check on a lamb and came out to see the jeep flying along up the lane. Patch was in the back and we were driven with worry," said Declan's son Roman (19). "Patch is fantastic with our sheep and cows but can be vicious with strangers," he added.

However the family are now rejoicing after Trim gardai rang last Friday afternoon to say the dog had been found. "A man who had heard about Patch, saw a collie in Dunsany woods - which is about 20 minutes drive from us - and rang Trim Gardai about it."