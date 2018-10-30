Farmers in north Co Dublin have warned they will take the law into their own hands if rural crime continues to go under the radar.

Farmers in north Co Dublin have warned they will take the law into their own hands if rural crime continues to go under the radar.

Farmers 'will take law into own hands' if gardaí don't act

Farm representatives met with gardaí and local representatives at a public meeting hosted by the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) last week in Swords.

The meeting was held in response to the growing number of criminal incidents targeting farmers and the wider rural community in north Co Dublin.

Many of those who spoke, including former Health Minister James Reilly, agreed that intimidation by criminals who trespass on their land is rampant.

These individuals are known to use the exercising lurcher dogs as an excuse to monitor a property before a theft.

"There was a time when a farmer could talk to these guys and they'd leave," said north Dublin resident Seamus McGrath.

"But you can't do that any more because they're dangerous and there's usually four or five of them.

"Seven years ago we had a robbery shortly after seeing lurchers on my farm.