Farmer's shock as pregnant sheep skinned alive in field

A farmer has expressed his shock after finding one of his heavily pregnant sheep skinned, with all four of its legs chopped off and its throat slit.

Part-time farmer Arron Lamont made the grisly discovery in his field between Kilrea and Rasharkin in Co Antrim early yesterday morning.

He has reported the matter to the PSNI but said he wanted to warn other farmers of what had happened.

Arron said he initially thought a dog was responsible for killing the pedigree Dorset ewe.

But he said there is no way an animal could have carried out such an attack.

"It was like a butcher job," he said.

He added that wire fencing had been damaged and the gate into the pen was open.

He thinks the attacker pulled the ewe down the field where they cut its throat with a knife.