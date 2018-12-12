Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 12 December 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmers must get ‘serious’ about crime prevention, warn Gardaí

Farmers will have to take crime prevention a lot more seriously, according to a crime prevention officer. Stock picture
Farmers will have to take crime prevention a lot more seriously, according to a crime prevention officer. Stock picture
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Only a fraction of IFA members have signed up to the association’s anti-theft initiative, prompting calls for farmers to get serious about crime prevention measures.

The ‘TheftStop’ programme was launched two years ago but IFA crime prevention officer Barry Carey told the Farming Independent that less than 100 farmers from a total membership of 76,000 had availed of the programme.

TheftStop involves farmers marking their equipment and registering the details on an IFA database, but Mr Carey said that while “everyone agreed that it was a very good idea, they seemed to find it cumbersome and it never took off”.

Crime prevention officer Sergeant Tom O’Dwyer said farmers “will have to take security (on their farms) much more seriously” if the work of the gardaí in combating rural crime is to be successful.

“It is very difficult for the gardaí to prosecute if the ownership of equipment which we have recovered cannot be established and we are not in a position to have proof that it was stolen,” he said.

“Last year, we displayed hundreds of items that had been recovered, but only three items could be returned to their owner because they were not marked and farmers could not produce any proof of ownership.”

The IFA is now looking at linking up with a new community-driven property marking scheme involving county joint policing committees, local authorities and groups such as Community Alert and Neighbourhood Watch.

James O’Neill, development manager of Property Marking Ireland, said the not-for-profit scheme is operating in counties Monaghan, Cavan and Sligo “with very encouraging results”.

Also Read

“The secret to its success is that it is run by the community, with neighbour helping neighbour, which gets everyone in the community involved,” he said.

“We started in Co Monaghan and in the past year, of the total burglaries in the Cavan-Monaghan garda district, only 5pc were in Co Monaghan. We are hoping that the success will be repeated in other areas, because the proper marking of equipment is working.”

Nationwide cover

Property Marking Ireland gives farmers access to marking equipment which can emboss the owner’s Eircode on all kinds of surfaces. The scheme also erects signs stating that all machinery and equipment in an area have been marked.

The scheme has now been extended to southern counties, initially in Clare, and it aims to provide nationwide cover within two years.

Meanwhile, Sergeant O’Dwyer said that farmers should look at investing in locks and other security devices that can send alerts to mobile phones.

He stressed that there are too many instances where keys are left in jeeps and quads, providing easy pickings for burglars, and a lot of trailers and cattle boxes are in farmyards which are not secured by gates and locks.

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

The report which was carried out by the Statistics and Economic Research branch of Revenue showed that the average farming income for farmers in Waterford was €35,026.

Munster and Leinster farm incomes thousands ahead of Connacht...
A fodder survey completed at the end of October showed that 1/3 of farmers nationally are still short 15pc of fodder.

Avoid panic buying when faced with fodder shortages – Teagasc
Stock image

55 agri-food companies have received €13m under Brexit loan...
Milking parlour.

Lakeland Dairies milk price drops by one cent for November
Chrissie Treacy

Gardaí arrest man after woman (75) killed on farm
Cattle unloaded by farmer. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Sterling slump piles pressure on beef prices

Beef slaughter weights down across the board