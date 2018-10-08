Farmer's dismay as bank powerless to stop €150k online raid of his account

“The bank was told immediately that this must be online fraud and we instructed them to stop all transactions immediately.

“At that point we were locked out of the account and could not open it online but we had previously noticed someone had taken a couple of smaller amounts of £1,500 out of the account,” he said.

Being locked out of his own account James could not monitor what was going on and was later devastated to be told by the bank that the entire account had been cleared.

“Even after we told the bank this was fraud and a hold was put on the account the criminals managed to continue to take all the funds out of the account which we could not understand,” said James.

“The most disappointing aspect was that the money was drawn out of the account after the original phone call at 3.30pm. By 7.30pm all money was gone and we were not informed of this for ten days.

“We only found out by accident after we asked the bank to release some euros to pay bills and the person on the phone said there were none! The bank should have told us the account had been cleared.”

Initial discussions with Danske Bank were not ‘productive’ according to James, as the bank seemed to be blaming a lack of security on his laptop or PC as the cause of the crime.

However, James insisted no-one else had access to his computer hardware, except his wife Ruth who manages the office, and father Nelson.

“Danske Bank tried to say someone had used our own computer as if we had left it lying around,” said James. “That was certainly not the case.

“Then the bank suggested someone had hacked through our online security to empty the account. We have a good security programme in place so I couldn’t see how that was possible.

“What made things even worse was that when the bank knew the fraud was going on and stopped the account, the hackers went on to clear out thousands of euros!

“How can that be possible after we informed them what was going on and they closed it?”

Following several more discussions between the Alexanders and key bank business account managers Danske Bank finally agreed to pay back all the money in full which has already been honoured.

However, James is urging all farmers and business owners to keep a close eye on their accounts as this case is not an isolated one.

He added: “Check your accounts regularly and report any suspicious activity. Use the bank’s suggested protection and take any advice onboard that they supply at the very least so that if it does happen the bank cannot shift blame.

“We are now getting a stand-alone tablet just for internet banking with no email access as the virus was transmitted from an email.

“We were lucky to have all our money returned in this case. The bank has worked with us in the end to return the money but I know of other cases where customers have lost thousands of pounds and the banks are not as accommodating.

“It is somewhat ironic in this day and age that we are being told to increase the use of online banking as more banks close branches yet they cannot seem to control fraud.

“The latest major fraud case involving Danske Bank in Estonia is one perfect example of this,” said James.

Robert McCullough from Danske Bank said: “We are aware of a cyber attack on the bank accounts of a local business and have worked with the owners to ensure that all security protocols are in place and up to date.

“This type of an attack reflects the increasing activity and sophistication of criminal elements and underlines the need for all businesses to ensure that all reasonable steps are taken to safeguard the online security of their systems particularly in guarding against the introduction of malware.

“Doing business online is a fundamental requirement for many of us in today’s world and the digitalisation of how we work will only accelerate in the years ahead but making sure that proper security is in place and maintained is key.”

