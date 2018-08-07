Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 7 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmers across the pond turning to medieval security methods to protect their farms from thieves

(stock photo)
(stock photo)

Farmers and rural residents are now turning to “medieval” security methods to secure their land from increasingly “brazen” thieves in 4×4 cars, according tot he Rural Crime Report said.

Police cuts and a rising workload are thought to be a cause of the increase, leaving rural residents looking to the history books to find ways to protect themselves.

Wales saw the sharpest rise in the cost of rural crime, reporting a 41% jump on the previous year.

Meanwhile, the north east was the only region in England which reported a fall – of 6.5%.

Scotland also experienced a 3.8% drop in the cost of rural crime.

In the regions, the cost of rural crime was up almost a third (32%) in the midlands and increased 30% in the south east.

The West Midlands, Surrey and Northamptonshire were the counties which saw the biggest increases in the cost of rural theft.

Modern security measures such as tracking devices, CCTV and motion sensors are being backed up with “protective animals” including llamas, geese and dogs employed as old fashioned alarms.

Also Read

Garden equipment, quad bikes and horseboxes were among the top 10 targeted items around the UK, the report also shows.

Farmers are putting up earth banks “last used to protect medieval manors” and stockade fences, among other defences, to deter tech-savvy burglars.

It follows this year’s National Rural Crime Survey, out last month, which found only 27% of people in rural areas are satisfied with policing in their communities.

Tim Price, rural affairs specialist at NFU mutual, said: “Faced with repeated and determined attacks from a new breed of brazen thieves, farmers and country people are turning to history books to re-purpose security measures from medieval times.

“Adapting centuries-old security with high tech solutions is already proving successful in keeping at bay thieves who don’t fear being caught on camera and have the skills to overcome electronic security systems.”

Mr Price added that social media is quickly becoming the “eyes and ears” of the countryside, bringing residents together to report incidents.

A Home Office spokesman said: “The election of Police and Crime Commissioners has given communities, including those in rural areas, a strong voice in determining how police resources are allocated to tackle the crimes that matter most to them.

“The Government has set out a comprehensive settlement to strengthen local, national and counter-terrorism policing.

“This means police funding will increase by over £460m this year, with around £280m from precept going directly to forces to spend on local priorities.

“We know the nature of crime is changing, which is why the Policing Minister has spoken to every police force in the country to understand the demands they are facing and why the Home Secretary in May committed to prioritising police funding in next year’s Spending Review.”

Belfast Telegraph

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored. Stock image.

'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...


Top Stories

As Brexit looms large, the ‘Food and Drink Supply Chain Logistics, Strategies for Success’ report found that increased lead times, especially when related to short shelf life food and drink products, in conjunction with a complex supply chain, is a major concern for the industry.

Food sector fears Brexit bottlenecks trade threat
Michael Neill, partner at Top 100 sponsor A&L Goodbody, Chris Kirke, president of Moy Park and Ulster Business editor John Mulgrew at the announcement. Photo: Elaine Hill Photography

Profits jump at leading North poultry firm
The tillage and grass farm at Ballyrahan located about 2km from Gorey in Co Wexford.

Versatile Wexford farm guided up to €10,000/ac
Neighbours lending a helping hand, especially with the hay and silage, is a longstanding tradition but comes with potential insurance liability risks

Warning as farmers helping each other out with work poses potential...
Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Merchants taking a lead in importing high quality straw

China to launch emergency inspections on farms after swine flu...
'The European Union itself last week extended aid to farmers as extreme heat and drought slashes grain output to the lowest in at least five years.' Getty/Stock Image

Germany seeks tax deal for farmers