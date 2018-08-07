Farmers across the pond turning to medieval security methods to protect their farms from thieves

Farmers and rural residents are now turning to “medieval” security methods to secure their land from increasingly “brazen” thieves in 4×4 cars, according tot he Rural Crime Report said.

Police cuts and a rising workload are thought to be a cause of the increase, leaving rural residents looking to the history books to find ways to protect themselves.

Wales saw the sharpest rise in the cost of rural crime, reporting a 41% jump on the previous year.

Meanwhile, the north east was the only region in England which reported a fall – of 6.5%.

Scotland also experienced a 3.8% drop in the cost of rural crime.

In the regions, the cost of rural crime was up almost a third (32%) in the midlands and increased 30% in the south east.

The West Midlands, Surrey and Northamptonshire were the counties which saw the biggest increases in the cost of rural theft.

Modern security measures such as tracking devices, CCTV and motion sensors are being backed up with “protective animals” including llamas, geese and dogs employed as old fashioned alarms.