Farmer threatened with slash-hooks as he tried to stop daylight robbery
- Terrifying incident unfolded at lunchtime on Monday
- Farmer (45) returned to his home and noticed three-man gang in his garage
- Gang rammed the farmer's vehicle, threatened to slit his throat
- Gardaí now investigating the incident
Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry in relation to a violent burglary in which a farmer was threatened with knives and slash-hooks by a three-man gang.
The terrifying incident unfolded at lunchtime on Monday at the 45-year-old farmer's home in Ballyboughal, north Co Dublin.
It is understood the farmer had returned to his property when he noticed the thugs had broken into his garage.
He attempted to block the gang in with his car to prevent them from leaving but they rammed his vehicle before escaping from the farm.
It is understood they threatened to slit the farmer's throat before they escaped from the scene.
A number of power tools were stolen by the criminals who escaped in a silver car.
The incident was reported to Swords gardaí who have la unched a major investigation but have not yet made any arrests.
However sources say that they are investigating if a Traveller crime gang are involved in the crime and arrests in the case are "very likely".